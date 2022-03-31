A career performance from Stone Memorial’s Ethan Lynch led the Panthers to a 10-1 victory at White County Tuesday evening in District 7AAA soccer action.
Lynch scored seven goals and assisted another in the mercy-rule win.
“Ethan is on a mission,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “This is his final year, and he wants to make a statement. He’s put in the work and gives 200% every game.”
Lynch’s scoring surge started quickly as he scored his first goal 24 seconds into the game.
“We had three touches and played it up,” said Richard. “There was a through-ball, and Ethan beat two men and put it in the back of the net.
“The first goal sets the tone,” Richard added. “You’re either playing to maintain or to defend. This year, we’re really focused on controlling what we can.”
Lynch had a hat trick at the 24:21 remaining mark of the first half, scoring his third goal to put SMHS up 3-0.
“The guys came out ready,” Richard said. “They were focused and made good passes. A quick start is everything in this game.”
Stone Memorial held a commanding 5-1 lead at halftime, with all five first-half goals coming from Lynch. Assists in the first half were plentiful as three came from Eli Lynch and one from Isaac Miller.
Eli found the back of the net himself in the second half, scoring the first two goals of the period to put SMHS up 7-1.
Ethan Lynch scored his sixth goal of the evening from 44 feet away to put the Panthers up 8-1.
Stone Memorial’s Jake Shada found the back of the net from 47 feet away to make it 9-1 before an Ethan Lynch penalty kick gave SMHS a 10-1 lead and a mercy-rule victory.
Stone Memorial improved to 5-0-1 with the win and played at Upperman on Thursday.
Up next, SMHS hosts cross-town rival Cumberland County on Friday, April 8.
