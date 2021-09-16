The 2021 Haunted Half marathon in Cookeville is fast approaching. The annual running event is scheduled for both an in-person Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 a.m. or a virtual option for those that are not able to attend in person.
The virtual runners will have Friday, Oct. 1-Saturday, Oct. 16 to complete the race. For more details about the virtual run visit wcte.org/hauntedhalf.
The in-person race will start on Dixie Ave. in front of the University Center at 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 and end at the Derryberry Quad on the Tennessee Tech University campus. Runners don’t miss this weekend’s deadline which guarantees a race T-shirt if registered by Sunday, Sept. 19.
Runners have an option to do the full 13.1 mile race, or form a team of three runners to cover the distance. Details are on our wcte.org/hauntedhalf.
There is also a costume contest, so runners are encouraged to dress up for an added challenge.
“During this time of illness and stress in our community, running is a safe exercise and wonderful stress reliever,” said Race Director Tracy Epps. “We will be taking measures at our race, especially at the start and finish lines, to reduce the risk of spreading disease. We encourage everyone to come out and watch along the course and support your local runners. We always need volunteers, so contact WCTE if you would like to help on race day.”
Proceeds from the race support WCTE PBS.
