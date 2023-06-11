Scott Hartema and Jeff Shelton combined to shoot a 9-under-par 171 last weekend to win the POETS Spring Invitational. The contest, which consisted of four rounds, was played at Dorchester Golf Course and at The Brae at Heatherhurst in Fairfield Glade.
Hartema and Shelton carded three identical nine-hole totals of 32 before finishing the tournament with a 75 to total 171.
The results by flight include:
First flight - Steve Kehrer and Larry Loomis, 174; Dave Burns and Rich Tolly, 174; Wes Harden and Jack Sixkiller, 177; Adam Forgey and Dylan Nelson, 178; Jeff Houston and Cody King, 178; Pat McCallister and Creg Stotts, 179; Jeremy Jones and Rag Jones, 187; and Bruce Dinger and Scott Goss, 191.
Second flight - Hartema and Shelton, 171; Darrell Frazier and Jerry Lewis, 175; Bill Buzard and Tim Rich, 181; Michael O’Rourke and Jim Wiedmann, 181; Dave Dintaman and Roy Seaton, 183; Jake Stalder and Mike Stalder, 185; Curt Camden and Denny Low, 188; Terry Levix and Tim Sweborg, 188.
Third flight - Bill Foley and Tim Olson, 174; Robert Grossi and Jeff Wilde, 175; Thomas Pallone and Rob Siwek, 176; Loren Hall and Jeff Tietz, 177; Rick Ford and Gary Hoskins, 182; Gerald Allard and Mark Tullar, 183; Matt Christiansen and Tim Driggs, 184; and James Deese and Jay McCarthy, 186.
Fourth flight - Jeff Powell and Jason Witt, 177; Ronnie Phillips and Ron Riede, 182; Gary Burleson and Mark Sloan, 182; Bill Rea and Cal Smart, 183; Jim Morrison and Bill Vorst, 185; Dave Groat and Mike Groat, 188; Brian Hickey and John Lapsley, 189; and Jerry Bahr and Mike O’Hara, 189.
Fifth flight - Tom Pilkington and Robert Gordon, 187; William Deen and Mike Negus, 188; Jack Juron and Kyle Oslos, 190; Craig Leeper and Charlie Lewis, 190; Bret Shaw and Rod Shaw, 191; Paul Davis and Pete Leitnaker, 192; Jim Mulvaney and Ron Mulvaney, 194; and Ralph Morgan and Roy Morgan, 195.
Sixth flight - Dale McDonald and Richard Moreland, 177; Tom Amo and Tom Carlson, 177; Jeff Asher and Joe Barth, 187; Daniel Barraza and Thomas Clarksan, 190; Dick Viggiano and John Woolard, 195; Bo Morgan and Jim Morgan, 199; Randy Carlstrand and John Lindberg, 201; and Joe Klein and Tom Kress, 205.
Seventh flight - Marlen Sterud and Richard Stoner, 177; Ben Brooks and Adam Lambert, 179; Ron Keith and Bill Thurm, 183; and Dave Allstaedt and Gil Perez, 183,
