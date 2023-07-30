Andrew Hargis, the first-year coach of the Stone Memorial Middle School football team, believes the 2023 season will be really important to the future of his program.
He said this season is a year for the Panthers to put the train back on the track and get the team headed in the right direction. Hargis said Stone Memorial has something to prove.
“With less than a week until the season opens, I am a little nervous. However, I am comfortable and excited about letting the kids show the benefits of all the hard work they’ve been putting in - the spring practice, the weights, battling the heat,” Hargis said.
“These kids are putting in some great work and I think they’re believing in themselves. They’re looking for respect.”
Stone Memorial is scheduled to open its middle school schedule Aug. 3 at
Macon County in Lafayette.
Hargis said the Panthers have a lot of weapons on offense. The coach said Stone Memorial can move the ball on the ground or in the air, and will probably rely a lot on the philosophy of getting the ball to its skilled players in the open field.
“Griffin Templeton will be at quarterback, and he is a heck of an athlete,” said Hargis. “He’s got some God-given ability, and I love that he is so coachable. He listens so well, and he’s a sponge soaking up information. Griff has a huge arm and good feet if he has to run the ball. It is his first year playing football, but he plays like a veteran.
Braxton Howard and Houston Davidson will back up Templeton under center. However, Hargis said the duo will highlight a talented group of receivers, including Jaxton Ashburn, Zach Galyon, Brycen Martin and Wyatt Blalock, who Hargis said is a ‘hidden talent.”
“This group has good enough hands to get us a catch when we have to have it,” the coach said. “But we also have the speed to get some good yards after the catch.”
A.J. Vandever and Vance Bell will handle most of the rushing for the Panthers. Hargis said the duo, which he said is a “great combination,” provides the power to run defenders over and the speed to outrun them.
“Our defensive line, which we believe has good speed, is very active, “ Hargis said. “Vandever will be on the line, as well as Colt Hayes, Wyatt Blaylock, Aiden Hargis and Zian Rice. We have the speed to chase you down, and I like that they’re very disciplined.“
This same group will make up the majority of the Panthers’ offensive line. That gives Hargis mcuh-needed consistency on both sides of the ball.
Howard and Connor Hornsligh should see some time at linebacker.
“They’re looking to deliver a big hit,” coach Hargis said.
“Templeton and Bell will probably be on the outside. They all have good knowledge of the game and do a good job of anticipating the play. They move very well to the ball.”
Ashburn, Galyon, Davidson and Martin will handle most of the duties in the secondary. This group, Hargis said, has experience and speed for coverage. He said the secondary has been showing really good improvement against the run in the preseason.
Bell will handle the punting for Stone Memorial, while Vandever will do the kickoffs.
“Macon County is coming up,” coach Hargis said. “That’s going to be a tough opener, but I just take it one week at a time. Each week, win or lose, is a learning process for us. I just don’t worry about it. We just need to make sure we prepare, and we do our job right. If we do that, we should be ok.
“I don’t think there is anything holding us back. We have the ability, the kids are excited.
“We will have a game plan for each opponent, but we’re going to do what works. You can know what I run all day, but the key is you have to be able to stop it. That’s how I look at it. I might have the most basic offense or defense, but you’ve still got to be able to stop it.”
