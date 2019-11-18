Basketball season in Crossville tips off this week, as the Stone Memorial Panthers and Cumberland County Jets will hit the hardwood beginning Tuesday.
Cumberland County will travel to York Institute, with the girls contest tipping off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30. Stone Memorial will host Maryville, with the girls starting at 5 p.m. followed by boys action at 6:30.
Scores and updates will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, as well as on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.