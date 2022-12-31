Being the new person in a group or organization can be a daunting task. Where do I fit in? What are the people like, and will they accept me? How can I contribute? Those are all questions people probably have if they’re ever in that situation.
But none of that seemed to have ever bothered Wyatt Grothe. The junior basketball standout at Stone Memorial High School, in his first season with the Panthers, has seemed to have found his place with the black and gold and is making significant contributions as one of the first players off the bench.
“When I got here, I was thinking about joining the team,” said Grothe, whose family moved to Crossville from Northern California earlier in 2022.
“I figured it might have been tough because they were so good, but I just thought about how much I love the game of basketball and how much I wanted to play. All of the guys on the team were very welcoming of me and they made it easy for me to fit in.”
Stone Memorial had a very successful 2021-’22 season, capping the year with a trip to the state semifinals. This year, the Panthers are loaded again with scoring machines like Cade Capps and Matthew Bilbrey, and anchored by a powerhouse inside in Brady Lane.
“They had a really good team and they didn’t lose a lot going into this season,” said Grothe, the son of Matt and Misha Grothe. “Obviously, I feel the pressure to do well because of how good this team is, but it doesn’t feel like it is me going against everybody. I feel like I have a team with me.”
Sports have always been a part of Grothe’s life, and basketball is and has always been at the forefront of it all. He picked up the game around the age of 11 after going with a friend to watch the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals.
“I just fell in love with basketball, it just seemed like such a cool sport,” Grothe said. “I like the action of the game, and when you score everyone cheers for you. It is awesome.”
The Panthers have opened the season like they’re playing with the purpose of going back to the state tournament. Stone Memorial headed into the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament in Maryville earlier this week with a 10-1 mark, with its only loss being an overtime decision to Cookeville.
Grothe’s contributions for the Panthers will play a role in Stone Memorial’s chances in Maryville and have throughout the season. He can shoot the ball well, he can defend, and he rebounds well. Grothe even offers SMHS a sudden boost of energy when he enters the game.
“I think I fit in with this team because I play hard,” Grothe said.
“I get the hustle points, get the extra rebound, the steal, I dive for the loose ball. I am very competitive, and I have been all my life. To me winning is a lot more fun than losing is, and I try to bring that attitude to the team. I think it all comes down to competitiveness.”
The Panthers get back on the court this coming week with games against White County and at Upperman. They will then make their final drive for the playoffs.
“I feel like we could make another run to the state tournament. We have a lot of talent, and I am really confident in everyone on the team,” Grothe said.
“I think there are expectations from everybody for us to go back to state this year. The fans are saying state or bust.”
And if Stone Memorial does get back to the state tournament in Murfreesboro, it will be the first time ever for Grothe.
“To be able to actually make it back to the state, and to be on the floor, I think it would be the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Grothe said.
“The culmination of lifting all the weights, the late nights shooting in the gym. It would be an accumulation of everything we’ve done to get us to that one moment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.