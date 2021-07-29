Stone Memorial soccer will be under new leadership in 2021 as Mark Gregory takes over the program.
“I’m as excited as can be to be here and have the opportunity to work with them,” said Gregory. “We’ve got a good group. I bring a lot of discipline to the job and have a lot of expectations for them.”
Coaching girls soccer is second nature to Gregory.
“I’ve got three daughters,” he said. “I prefer coaching girls soccer.”
Gregory brings years of coaching experience to the table.
“I coached nine years in Williamson County and three years at Independence High School,” he said. “I have my diploma from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, and I have my state goalkeeper’s license.”
Gregory has been working with the Lady Panthers for a few weeks now.
“We’ve had some scrimmages at some camps we’ve been to,” he said. “We played well in the games we were supposed to play well. We played some of the powerhouses in the state, and hopefully we took some learning lessons from some of those.”
Gregory is thankful for the support from SMHS.
“The school has been very supportive,” he said. “We’re getting things looking nice down here. The groundskeeper, Phillip Stafford, is awesome. Everything is going well and we’re excited for the season.”
