Cumberland County Wildlife Officer Derrick Gray has been named District Officer of the Year. This award is presented to individuals who excel in leadership, innovation and accomplishments.
No stranger to service, Officer Gray served our country for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Technical Sergeant. Officer Gray has served as a Wildlife Officer since 2013, spending the last four years in Cumberland County. Although assigned to the county, Officer Gray volunteers to support work done in all surrounding counties and travels to lakes in the district to help enforce boating safety during busy times.
District Captain Roy Cannon stated, “Officer Gray portrays a contagious, positive perspective to fellow workers and the public in everything he says, does, writes and produces. He demonstrates standards of excellence and professionalism that reflect honesty and fairness, setting an example for others. Derrick’s leadership skills and his work ethic are second to none and are noticed by all officers, young and old.”
Officer Gray has worked fervently to reduce poaching, baiting, spot-lighting and other illegal activity in the county. He is heavily involved in public outreach events such as the Fur Harvesters Convention and guiding during the Hero Hunt at Fall Creek Falls State Park. Many have met him through Hunting and Boating Education courses in the county.
Officer Gray shared, “I wake up every day and thank the Lord for this job. I enjoy every second of it. It doesn’t seem like work because I love what I do. I enjoy working in this county and meeting the many hunters and anglers.”
TWRA is proud of its many hardworking individuals dedicated to service and the TWRA mission. To find more about working for TWRA or law enforcement visit tnwildlife.org.
