Michael Lindsay

The 2022 Grant Bullock Memorial Scholarship nominees were presented with their scholarships Wednesday afternoon at Centennial Park in Crossville. Pictured from left are Grant’s mother Samantha and scholarship winners Cody Garrett, Ilyssa Woolbright, Kiyla Hubbard, Christian Montes and Wyatt Newcome.

