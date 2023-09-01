Clay Mullen, the talented senior tight end at Cumberland County High School, is working diligently to make sure he has a successful final football campaign with the Jets.
He has been a four-year starter, who has played several different positions over his career. Mullen has been on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He has done whatever was needed of him and has his mark on the program.
“One of the main reasons I love football so much is because I have always been involved in sports, and the brotherhood that has been formed is special,” Clay said. “That’s one of the reasons.
“However, probably the main reason I have been so involved with football is because of my grandfather [David Simcox]. He played football at Rockwood and then played college ball at Chattanooga. If I could get as excited about football as he does, I think I would do OK.”
Clay said he his grandfather is often at Jet practices and usually never misses a game.
“He is always somewhere trying to stick his nose into whatever I am doing,” Clay laughs.
“I think the fact he’s able to watch me play football and watch me almost excel at it, I think that makes him happy and it makes me happy to be a part of that, a part of what he used to do when he was younger.”
Clay, the son of Casey and Meredith Mullen, said football is the ultimate team sport, and there has to be 11 guys all working together. He hopes the Cumberland County Jets will work together Sept. 1 when CCHS visits crosstown rival Stone Memorial. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
“A buddy of mine and I call the game ‘The Civil War’ because it is brother against brother out there,” Clay said. “You’re playing against guys you grew up with, but this is a special game. It is also a region game, which makes it even more important.
“This game is talked about, no matter who wins, until the whistle to start the game the following year. It is a really competitive game, and if you win it is a good feeling. You get bragging rights for a whole year.”
Cumberland County has lost each of the last three games with Stone Memorial.
“The way Stone Memorial has been able to spread the field, sideline to sideline and end zone to end zone this year, it makes it very special,” Mullen said. “Their ability to march down the field is one of their major success points. There are some really good athletes over there.
“This is going to have to be one of our better defensive efforts Friday, and I think we’re going to have to find a rhythm in our offense, and stay away from penalties so that we can keep moving down the field.”
This season, Clay and the Jets have gotten off to a great start. Cumberland County knocked off Scott High School in the opener, but dropped a 14-13 thriller last Friday at Bledsoe County.
“Coming in as a freshman with a brand new head coach [Noah Repasky], I think that gave Cumberland County a brand-new start. I was glad I was a freshman when the coaching change was made. I think it gave me an idea as to where this program is headed, and how I could be a good leader for the team.”
And Mullen was eager to help his team in any way possible. Coach Repasky has moved Mullen to different positions throughout his career and the “big man” has always responded by doing well wherever he lands.
“I was just eager to play. I didn’t really care where I played. I just wanted to be out there on the field,” Clay said. “I have been involved with a lot of organizations that have helped me understand that if you do something to help people it gives a good feeling inside, and I would do anything for this team.”
Clay said he’s eager to cap off his career in the blue and gold with a victory over Stone Memorial, a region title and ultimately a berth in the state title game.
“This year is very important for me because it is my senior year,” Clay said. “I think having some of the younger guys know the importance of playing for the guy next to you will help us this season.”
Clay said he’s hoping to take his football career to the college level after he graduates next spring. He doesn’t have an ultimate school choice yet, but he said he’s open to listening to any coaches. Truly, if he could dream, he said he would really like to walk on at the University of Tennessee.
But for now, as Clay and his teammates get ready for Stone Memorial, he said he hopes he can give his grandpa one special gift.
“It would be special to him if we could win,” said Clay. “We’ve never beaten Stone since I have been here. If we could get the win, I think Grandpa would very happy. It would be special for me if we won because I know he will be there cheering us on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.