The Lake Tansi POA Club Championship got underway Saturday, Aug 22nd.
This two-day tournament saw 32 men and 16 women tee it up in hopes of being crowned Lake Tansi POA Club Champion.
The men were divided into three flights: men’s championship (11 players), men’s green tee (eight players) and men’s gold tee (13 players).
On the ladies side, there were two flights: ladies championship (five players) and thelLadies first (11 players).
Day one’s weather cooperated with the field but on day two the heavens opened up, making for a long day that saw several withdrawals.
In the men’s championship flight, Tracy Graham outlasted the weather and the rain-soaked course to claim his second straight and 11th overall club championship.
His two-round, 3-under par score of 141 was seven strokes better than second place finisher Kyle Jackman’s 148 and nine better than third and fourth place finishers Jordan Vance and Eddie Wyatt.
In the Ladies championship flight, Ann McKinney successfully defended her title. Her two-round total of 159 was two shots better than Sonya Rimmer. Sandy Allen took the first Low Net prize with a net score of 145.
In other flights, Steve Jones was crowned Men’s green tee champion.
Randy Gray won first low net with a two-day score of 147.
The men’s gold tee was won by Tom Goodbody (146) with Glen Dossett finishing second (155). Low net went to Danny Plumlee (138) with Roy Copeland shooting a two-day net of 145 to finish second. Bob Hurt who shared the net division lead with Plumlee at 69 after the first round, had a less than stellar second round and finished out of the money.
There certainly was joy in the Kington household as Dan’s wife Sharon won the ladies first flight handily with a score of 169; Patti Welch finished second with a two-day total of 188.
In the net division, Mary Vesper’s 155 nudged out Dawn Rasmussen’s 156 to claim the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.