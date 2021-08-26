The Lake Tansi POA held their annual club championship this past weekend and, although the weather wasn’t totally cooperative, play was completed on time.
Having gone out to play ahead of today’s matches, I experienced firsthand the playing conditions the participants would encounter.
To say the course was wet would be like calling the Mona Lisa a painting. Standing water was everywhere, and Golf Course Superintendent Todd Matthews and his crew did an excellent job of getting the greens in great shape and making the majority of the bunkers playable and water-free.
Although any extra roll off the tee was at a minimum, you could take dead aim at flagsticks; well-struck approach shots stuck like Velcro.
On the men’s side, Tracy Graham successfully defended his title as the men’s club champion, shooting a 144 over two days (71/73).
Graham has won 12 men’s club championships at Lake Tansi, and he is one of the most accomplished golfers in the area.
Jaxon Reed was the men’s runner-up, finishing with 146, including the low-round of the day at 70. Jason Sitton (149) finished third and Jordan Vance (151) finished 4th.
On the women’s side, a new club champion was crowned. Sharon Kington’s two-day total of 178 was enough to claim the title while Sandy Allen – who shot a 181 and finished second to Kington in the Ladies’ Championship Flight - claimed the low net prize with a 153.
Donna Starr (196) claimed the low gross prize in the women’s first flight, Darlene Greer (163) won the low let and Linda Spivey (164) was runner-up.
The men’s side featured a green tee flight and a gold tee flight.
Randy Gray (152) won first low gross in the green tee flight with Glen Dossett (159) taking runner-up. Mitch Mead (152) won low gross with Dale Aevermann (155) finishing as runner-up.
Steve Jones (152) won low gross in the gold tee flight with Dan Kington – Sharon’s husband – runner up with a two-day total of 159. Roger Thackston (145) won low net with Ed Yoder (147) finishing as runner-up.
All Lake Tansi POA members and their dependent children are eligible to participate in this annual golf tournament. The Lake Tansi Golf Course is a daily fee facility that is open to the public.
In addition to a fantastic golf course that is green all year long, Lake Tansi is a very desirable vacation location for families and friends.
The Lake Tansi POA offers some tremendous golf packages that include accommodations in one of their lakeside cabins, range balls, and rounds of golf. For more information, visit them online at www.LakeTansiGolf.com or give golf professional Gavin Darbyshire a call at 931-788-3301.
