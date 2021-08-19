I’m no weatherman, but the hottest week of the year has to be the fall sports opening week, right?
As hot as it may be, this time of year is undoubtedly one of my favorites. The heat ushers in the 2021 sport season and excitement for what this year holds at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial.
I’ll be traveling down 127 this Friday to catch the Cumberland County Jets at Whitwell. CCHS had a fantastic preseason under second-year head coach Noah Repasky, and I’m genuinely excited to see them hit the field on Friday.
I think both of our high school football teams have an excellent chance to start their seasons 1-0 and set the tone for their 2021 campaigns.
A tradition of mine is finding a good, local restaurant in the town I’m visiting. So far The Chef’s Restaurant in Whitwell looks like a winner.
For those going to Lenoir City to see Stone Memorial, a good friend of mine (Bryan College legend Clay Jenkins) recommends The Burgers, a locally-owned burger restaurant located less than 3 miles from Lenoir City High School.
We’re also knocking on the door of college and professional football as Tennessee kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 2; against Bowling Green.
In the college football section of The Zone, I’ll discuss the criteria for Tennessee to have a successful season in 2021 under new head coach Josh Heupel.
As much as I’ve enjoyed the summer months kayaking, golfing and hiking, I couldn’t be more excited to be on the sidelines once again.
