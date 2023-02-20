It was kind of an accurate picture as to what the Cumberland County girls game Saturday against Upperman in the semifinals of the District 7AAA Basketball Tournament at the Eblen Center at Tennesseee Tech University in Cookeville was like.
Midway through the second half of the game, after battling through some 23 or 24 minutes of a defensive struggle, Cumberland County’s Emery Baragona drove by three Upperman defenders for a layup, but the ball rolled off the rim. On the other end of the floor, Upperman’s Jayla Cobb banks in a shot as she falls to the floor. Jaylynn Baldwin, on the Lady Jets’ next possession, posted up inside and her turnaround jumper bounces off the front of the rim.
The ball just would not fall and Cumberland County lost to Upperman, 40-30.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do with Upperman, minus making shots late in the game,” said Cumberland coach Kim Cram-Torres. “I thought we got every single shot we wanted, but we just didn’t make them, and then they came down and made the clutch shots they needed to make. That was the story of the game.
“That happens. Is it mental toughness? Maybe?.It is not for a lack of trying. I know we didn’t make many field goals, and I am sure we shot a low percentage in the second half. Mentally that made a big difference. We had to play from behind for far too many minutes.”
The Lady Jets will play the consolation game Feb. 21 against White County. They will then wait to see their draw for the Region 4 tournament that begins Feb. 24.
Cumberland County got a bucket from Emery Baragona to tie the game at 2-2, but then went on an 8-2 run with five points from Jorja Anderson and a 3-pointer from Abby Houston. The surge helped CCHS take a 10-4 lead after one period.
The Lady Jets made it 13-4 to open the second quarter, but Upperman answered with the final eight points of the half to trail by only one, 13-12, as the teams left for halftime.
“I thought we had a great first half,” said Cram-Torres. “I thought we let them make a little bit of a run. We gave up some offensive rebounds we shouldn’t have given up, but I still thought we had some good momentumn coming out of halftime.”
The basket in the second half seemed to shrink for Cumberland County as the Lady Jets missed six shots in the third period. The slowed offensive production hurt as Upperman made some buckets and was able to take the lead and widen it to 25-19 heading into the final period.
CCHS continued to fight, and through tenacious defense, was able to cut the margin as low as four late in the fourth quarter. However, shots that would have normally gone in for the Lady Jets wouldn’t fall and Upperman claimed the victory.
Baragona led Cumberland County with 11 points. Baldwin scored seven points, while Houston and Anderson had five points each. Aliyah Hawkins scored two.
“Our number one message to the girls is we are guaranteed two more games, and we have to win those games if we want to keep playing,” Cram-Torres said about the district consolation game and the first round of the region tournament.
“Our season is not over. We can’t hang our heads now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.