Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade is pleased to announce its inaugural nine-hole best ball scramble golf outing to be held at the Heatherhurst Crag course Sunday, Sept. 29.
The tournament features a 2:30 p.m. shotgun start.
Proceeds from the outing will benefit the GSS Scholarship Fund for an employee (to be determined) who is furthering their education in senior care.
The cost for a four-man team entry is $200 or $50 each.
This includes a round of golf and cart, dinner on the patio, prize money and a donation to the scholarship fund.
Entry forms are on the tournament tables at all four Fairfield Glade pro shops.
A maximum of 18 four-player teams will be allowed for this event. Those who don’t have a full team can join and will be paired with three other players.
Monetary donations are welcome from individuals and businesses.
Hole sponsorships are available; gold for $100, silver for $50 and bronze for $25.
Send in an application before Sept. 22 to ensure a spot.
For additional information, call Sharon Ellis at 931-248-2125.
