Golf returned to Fairfield Glade Friday morning after 42 days of COVID-19 closure.
Fairfield Glade officials felt it best to close their courses on March 20, and remained closed until Friday’s May 1 reopening.
Fairfield’s five courses — Dorchester, Druid Hills, Stonehenge and Heatherhurst’s Brae and Crag — opened up early Friday morning to both Fairfield Glade residents and guests alike.
The courses have implemented new safety measures, including requiring employees to wear masks, spacing out tee times, asking golfers to stay 6 feet apart, limiting guests in the pro shops, changing the snack bars to prepackaged items only and prohibiting socializing before and after rounds.
No April golf in Fairfield had a substantial financial impact, estimated at more than $600,000 for their five courses, resort stays, golf packages and golf shop merchandise.
The courses are closely monitoring the situation, asking golfers to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.