When players tee off for the 29th annual Knights of Columbus charity golf tournament June 19 at Heatherhurst Brae, they’ll see something not featured at the event for as long as anyone can remember.
Tournament organizers announced they’re teaming up with East Tennessee Ford and East Tennessee Dodge to offer a brand-new sports car to any participating golfer who sinks a hole in one on the par-3 17th hole.
“We’re really excited about this,” said tournament co-chair John Johnson. “We haven’t had a hole-in-one contest in years, at least not in recent memory.”
The potential winners’ choice of brand-new 2021 car will be a Ford Mustang or a Dodge Challenger.
“Either one of those cars would be an amazing prize,” said fellow co-chair Bill Anzenberger. “We’re hoping this will draw a capacity turnout of competitors for the tournament.”
The charity tournament is open to golfers (individuals and foursomes) of all skill levels, with all proceeds going to a number of local charities routinely supported by the two local Knights of Columbus councils.
“Beneficiaries will include the Avalon Center, Plateau Pregnancy Services, House of Hope, Hilltoppers, ARC of Cumberland County, the Peavine Care Center and the Fentress County Food Bank, among others,” Anzenberger said.
The $75/golfer entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, greens fee, cart, mulligan, prizes and an awards banquet luncheon. Golfers may invite additional guests for the banquet at $10 apiece. Play is limited to a strict maximum of 36 teams.
First and second place cash prizes will be awarded for men’s and women’s flights (teams will be flighted after play). Top men’s and women’s flight winners will also receive a commemorative Knights of Columbus Tournament golf jacket.
For information or to register, contact the tournament co-chairs: John Johnson at (931) 456-1821, or Bill Anzenberger at (540) 270-1192.
Anzenberger said the planning committee is also seeking tournament sponsors, as well as donations of raffle prizes.
Raffle prizes may be gift items or gift certificates; drawings for prizes will be conducted during the luncheon banquet, immediately following the tournament.
Bronze sponsors ($100) get a professional 18x24-inch sign reading, “This hole sponsored by [sponsor’s name/business],” placed at one of the holes.
Silver sponsors ($250) get the hole-sponsorship sign, plus a 2x4-foot banner to hang in the clubhouse, and a banquet ticket.
Gold sponsors ($500) get a 3x6-foot banner to hang in the clubhouse, entry fees for two golfers and two banquet meals.
Sponsoring individuals’ or businesses’ names will be included in the tournament program and promotional announcements, unless requested otherwise.
The Knights of Columbus is an international charitable organization of Catholic men, founded in 1882 in New Haven, Connecticut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.