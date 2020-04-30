After more than a month of closures due to COVID-19, all of Cumberland County’s nine golf courses will be open May 1.
Seven of the nine shut down in early March: Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain, Dorchester, Druid Hills, Heatherhurst’s Crag and Brae, Lake Tansi and Stonehenge.
River Run and Cumberland Cove stayed open, operating under extra precautions during the COVID-19 shutdowns that have swept across America.
Bear Trace opened its gate April 24, with Lake Tansi and Fairfield Glade’s five courses opening May 1.
The courses are taking similar measures to social distance and keep players safe, including limiting the amount of players in carts, spacing out tee times and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.
Fairfield Glade’s five courses will continue operating on normal hours and only allow six people in their pro shops at once. Along with spread-out tee times, their snack bars will offer to-go packaged items only. Fairfield Glade also asks for no socializing before or after rounds played on golf course property.
At Bear Trace, tee times must be secured five days in advance by calling 931-707-1640, and the clubhouse and practice range are closed. All transactions will be by debit or credit card only.
Lake Tansi’s reopening will come in phases. The course is open to only POA members and existing golf package bookings May 1. Carts will be limited to one person per cart unless they are from the same household. Tee time intervals will be 12 minutes between start times.
Updates to golf course procedures will be published in the Crossville Chronicle as they become available.
