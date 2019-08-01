After a week away for the state Women’s Open, the Crossville Chronicle’s golf course of the week returns to Fairfield Glade for Heatherhurst’s Crag course.
Heatherhurst Golf Club features two 18-hole courses: the Crag and the Brae.
“The course was first built in 1988,” said Heatherhurst assistant professional Adam Forgey. “It originally had 27 holes, and the last nine were added in the 1990s.”
Forgey, the 2018 Tennessee Golf Association’s assistant of the year, takes pride in the Crag’s popularity.
“The Crag gets the most play out of any of the Fairfield Glade courses,” he said. “We do the most rounds per year. It’s open 12 months because it has a ‘cool season’ type of grass, which means it’s going to be green and growing all year round.
“The course can stay in good shape year round.”
Maintaining two 18-hole courses presents a challenge to the Heatherhurst staff and grounds crew. Heatherhurst’s grounds superintendent is Mark Knaebel.
“It takes a great deal of work to get the course going for the day,” said Forgey. “We cut new cups every day. We want different pin positions for people to play.
“You can’t have double the staff, so for those guys to do all that every day is a pretty tough job.”
The Crag is known for its fantastic views and landscapes.
“The views are amazing,” added Forgey. “Hole 17, standing in the tee box and hitting off a cliff that you can see for miles is amazing.”
The 17th and the 10th holes are the two most photogenic on the Crag.
“There’s a lot of curvature to our course. It’s not just straight and plain. You get a little bit of everything when you play the Crag.”
The course’s conditions make the Crag appealing to golfers.
“It’s going to be the top in the county,” Forgey said. “You know what you’re going to get. There’s usually never any surprises.”
The Crag also has the draw of being the course most suited for all skill levels.
“It’s the easiest of the five courses if you go by the handicap rating,” Forgey added. “Some good scores can come off the Crag.”
At the clubhouse, Heatherhurst offers a full-service pro shop and snack bar.
“Our snack bar probably serves more people than any other in Fairfield,” said Forgey. “We serve hamburgers, chicken, fries and a lot of sandwiches.”
The latest golf products and gear are available in the pro shop.
“We carry Foot Joy and Echo golf shoes,” said Forgey. “We see a lot of the same customers, so we try to carry different stuff.”
Visit https://fairfieldglade.cc/heatherhurst-crag for more information on the Heatherhurst Crag course, including tee times and rates.
