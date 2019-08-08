The Crossville Chronicle’s golf course of the week returns to Fairfield Glade and Heatherhurst for a second week, this time for the Brae course.
Also home to the Crag, which was featured last week, Heatherhurst offers 36 holes of golf across two courses for players of all skill levels.
The Brae features zoysia grass, and is the only course in Cumberland County that has it.
“The zoysia fairways are perfect,” said Heatherhurst award-winning assistant pro Adam Forgey. “It is a dream to walk on and awesome to hit your ball off of.
“It’s even less maintenance than the Crag. You don’t have to water it in the summer because it doesn’t get stressed.”
The Brae’s 10th hole is its signature, with a stunning view of Lake Dartmoor behind the green.
“As soon as you make the turn, you’re at one of the highest peaks in this area,” Forgey said. “That hole runs all the way down to Lake Dartmoor. It’s a big drop off, and a great place to take pictures.”
Forgey praises the course conditions at the Brae as a top reason to play the course.
“In the summer, there’s no better place in Crossville to play than the Brae,” Forgey said. “It’s always a lot drier, because the grass can soak up the moisture.”
Along with two courses, Heatherhurst features a full-service golf shop and snack bar.
For more information on the course, visit https://fairfieldglade.cc/heatherhurst-brae.
