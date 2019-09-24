Twenty golfers from the Upper Cumberland played in the Golf Capital Jr Tour Par-3 event at Bear Trace last Saturday.
Jaxon Houston and Aiden Wyatt were the top two finishers in the boys 12-14 division.
Sydney Rogers and Anna Marie Smith won the girls 12-14 age group.
In the 10-11 boys division, Drake Scarbrough and Charlie Vanwinkle finished on top.
Max Vanwinkle and Fisher Leftwich were the top finishers in the boys 7-9 group.
Molly Bass and Katie Smith were at the top in girls 11U.
The next Par-3 event will be Oct. 5 at Lake Tansi. Golf Course. More information is available on Facebook at Crossville Junior Golf.
Contact Coach Randy Herring for more information on the Par-3 league.
