Professional golf is underway in Cumberland County as the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open teed off at Fairfield Glade’s Stonehenge Golf Club Thursday morning.
Three days of play will see more than 80 female golfers, including professionals, amateurs and seniors, battle it out on Tennessee’s highest rated public 18-hole course.
The 2021 champion Sophie Linder is competing to defend her crown. Linder is a Gordonsville High School student and Ole Miss golf commit.
Ongoing coverage of the Women’s Open will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
