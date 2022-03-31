The 2022 Golf Capital Open disc golf tournament will be at Meadow Park Lake Disc Golf Course on Saturday, May 7.
All are welcome, even if not registered to play. Live music and food and drink sales will be available starting at 11 a.m.
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
