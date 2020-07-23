The 22nd annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women's Open is now underway at Stonehenge Golf Club in Fairfield Glade.
The tournament draws in international talent, as both college and professional golfers converge onto Cumberland County for three days of golf.
Daily updates, photos, videos and more will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stonehenge Golf Club is located at 222 Fairfield Blvd, Crossville, TN 38558
