Crossville’s most well-known golf tournament teed off Thursday morning at Stonehenge Golf Club in the 21st annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open.
2019 marks the 11th consecutive year Stonehenge has hosted the tournament. It’s the 16th year it’s been in Crossville.
A record number of 128 golfers will tee off in this year’s Open. Forty-three of the competitors are professional golfers.
Representing Cumberland County in the Women’s Open will be Jean Kraft and Suzanne Rhodes.
Players from three different countries will be in competition. Along with 125 Americans, Chiara Contomathios and Kelsey Nicholas will represent South Africa, and Anna Young comes from Canada.
A new winner will be crowned this year as last year’s champion Hannah Kim was unavailable for the tournament.
A season ago, Kim shot -4 overall for her second professional victory. The first-place winner will receive a prize of $5,000 from the city of Crossville.
The tournament will run through Saturday, with the field narrowing down for the final day of competition.
Admission to the Open is free. Bleacher seating is available at the 18th hole. Refreshments and food are available from the Stonehenge Grille.
Spectators are encouraged to attend Saturday morning. All attending that day will be eligible to win a golf vacation package via the city of Crossville and the Tennessee Golf Association.
Updates on the tournament will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/crossvillechronicle and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews and @TNgolf.
