The annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open is fast approaching.
The tournament will run July 23-25 at Stonehenge Golf Club.
Once again, the tournament is offering the patron sponsor program to support the Tennessee Women’s Open.
Individual patron sponsorship is available for $50, and includes one complimentary round of golf at any Fairfield Glade course, one commemorative patron gift, name listed on signage displayed
at the tournament and name listed in a future issue of Tennessee Golf Quarterly.
Couples patron sponsorship offers the previously mentioned rewards for each member of the couple at a rate of $85.
The Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open features golfers from across the world at the ranks of college to professional.
Last season’s winner was pro Ashli Bunch.
Those who are interested in sponsorship can find the form at www.crossville-chronicle.com under the “sports” tab.
Individuals with questions may contact the TGA staff at TGAInterns@tngolf.org.
