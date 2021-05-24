The 12th annual Golf Capital Junior Tour is starting up soon, and tour dates and locations have been released.
The tour features junior golf tournaments for boys and girls ages 8-18. Competition is broken up into four age groups, and prizes are awarded in each division.
The tournament begins June 1 at Lake Tansi and will see the tour move to Cumberland Cove on June 7.
June 17 will see Bear Trace host before the tour moves to Fairfield Glade’s Heatherhurst Golf Club on June 22.
June 28 will see the tour hit the road to Fall Creek Falls before returning to Fairfield Glade July 5 at Stonehenge.
The tour championship will take place July 12, returning to Lake Tansi.
Each event, except June 28, will be an 18-hole match for the 16-18 division and nine for the rest. July 5th’s round will begin at 1:30 p.m. while all others will start at 1 p.m.
Membership is required to participate in any GCJT event. Membership is $80.
Regular 9-hole events will be $15, while 18-hole events will be $25. The tour championship will be $20 and $30, respectively.
For more information about the tour or to register for an event, contact Randy Herring at 931-248-2248 or pingputter2@gmail.com.
Registration for all GCJT events close 48 hours prior to event date/time. Late registration must be approved by the tournament director. A $10 late fee will be added to the event fee.
Player division is determined by your age on the date of the last event.
Tee times will be posted by 7 p.m. two days prior to event on Facebook.
Like them on Facebook at Crossville Junior Golf for results, photos, tee times etc.
