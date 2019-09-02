Stone Memorial freshman Carey Garrison’s fall to-do list:
Find homeroom
Make all A’s
Qualify for the 2020 Olympics
Keep up the chores at home
Yes, the Olympics.
Garrison has the extraordinary opportunity in September to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, for her skills with a shotgun. Garrison will be participating in Women’s Trap Olympic trials for Team USA Sept. 7-21 in Kerrville, TX.
“You have to shoot two matches,” said Garrison. “If you get the top two, you qualify for the Olympics. It’s going to be very tough. Everybody is going to be on their game to try and make it for Team USA. Even at the Olympics, it’ll be the best people from all of the countries.”
Garrison has had an eventful summer leading up to the Olympic trials. The 14-year-old competed across the United States, in Italy and in Germany in world competitions.
“In the beginning of the summer I went to Colorado,” she said. “I won junior olympics, and I won national championships with my mixed team partner. Then we went overseas and won world championships with my two teammates. Then we went to Germany and got a bronze medal.
“I’d say Italy,” said Garrison, when asked of her favorite foreign country. “It was a lot more fun. There were more people, and the food is better. In Germany, it was a lot quieter.”
Garrison is familiar with some of her competition in the upcoming Olympic event.
“Most of the girls, we’ve all been competing together for a while,” Garrison added. “Right now, I’m sitting around second or third. What I was at in Italy and Germany were junior competitions, which are 21 and under. In September, I’m competing against all ages.”
Being an Olympic-caliber athlete doesn’t come easy. Garrison spends most of her free time at the new Crossville Shooting Sports Park and her range at home.
“I shoot six or seven days per week, usually three or four rounds per day,” Garrison said. “I started shooting competitively when I was 9 years old. I’ve shot guns my whole life. I started shooting this (Women’s Trap) when I was 11.”
Crossville Shooting Sports Park is the only Olympic-standard shooting park within an eight-hour radius.
Though her skills are now known, Garrison went into her first-ever nationals competition worrying if she would place high enough.
“I thought I was going to do awful,” Garrison said. “I ended up getting my first national championship, and I was so excited.”
Though Women’s Trap requires great individual skill, Garrison credits those around her who have helped her reach this stage.
“Definitely my parents (Patrick and Heather Garrison),” Garrison said on her biggest helpers. “They mean so much. And all my family. I’ve had so many good coaches along the way.”
Updates on Garrison’s progress in the Women’s Trap Olympic Trials can be found at www.crossvile-chronicle.com.
