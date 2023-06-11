Gavin Godsey of Baxter and Chloe Boyd of Smithville picked up wins in their respective divisions Monday in the stop of the Golf Capitol Junior Tour at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer.
Godsey completed the 18-hole course with a score of 89 in the Boys 16-18 Division. He finished just one stroke ahead of Jorge Lopez of Cookeville and Brayen Summers of Smithville.
Other golfers in the division include Thomas Hawn, 94; Sean Montgomery, 97; Karson Watson, 102; Colton Harden, 102; Charlie Vanwinkle, 104; Colton Reecer, 107; Taylor Street, 114; Elijah Stewart, 115; and Brogan Duke, 119.
Boyd had little trouble winning the Girls 16-18 Division. Her 86 outdistanced Kelly McCartt of Crossville in second, who shot a 99. Emma Buck of Byrdstown was third with a 105. Mylie Herron shot 107 and Kierstan Ealey fired 111.
Hayden Weaver of Kingston captured first in the Boys 13-15 Division after shooting 43 over nine holes. Fischer Leftwich of Baxter was second with a 44, and Braden Lee of Monterey was third with a 49.
Braxton Buffkin carded a 55 as did Ryder Flatt. Peyton Jones shot 58, while Braelin Roberts fired a 60, Drew McHenry had a 67 and Seth McHenry shot 68.
Van Redmon carded a blistering 38 to win the Boys 10-12 Division of the tournament. He is of Bloomington Springs. Max Vanwinkle of Crossville was second at 47 and Carter Redmon, a resident of Cookeville, finished third with a 47. Eli Verstynen shot 55 and Finn Vanwinkle carded a 59.
Kooper Reecer of Baxter shot 51 to capture the title in the Boys 8-9 Division. Remington Cooper of Crossville shot 59, while Finn Patterson of Crossville was third at 69.
