Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.