Karl and Ashley Whipp had been watching the weather on the Cumberland Plateau the week of Jan. 21.
They needed some rain, at the right time, and temperatures that weren’t bitter cold.
By Thursday afternoon, they saw what they needed.
Rain on Thursday morning had water flowing on Daddys Creek. The forecast called for a little more.
It was time to call the 10th annual Daddys Creek Go Fast Day.
“We wait for that magic weekend where the flow is just right,” Karl said. “We got lucky. Typically, it’s a mid-day Friday call.”
Ashley said, “We had better weather and good flows. People were excited for the event to be back — like they are every year.”
Daddys Creek makes up part of the Obed Wild and Scenic River watershed. Daddys Creek’s headwaters in southern Cumberland County wind through pastures and collecting water for several miles before it begins its descent to join the Obed River.
This section, Daddys Creek Canyon, is a favorite of whitewater enthusiasts near and far.
“It’s got amazing canyon walls. There’s no way in or out other than by kayak,” Karl said.
Daddys Creek is fed by miles of watershed which provides frequent flows in the fall, winter and spring.
Karl and a group of friends who enjoyed paddling in East Tennessee and the Plateau would often gather in Knoxville.
“I just came up with this idea to have a race on Daddys Creek, and as people started thinking about it, it just seemed like the perfect place to do it,” Karl said.
That was 2011. This year marked the 10th Daddys Creek Go Fast Day. The race was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to be canceled another year due to bitter cold temperatures that made it unsafe for paddlers.
“It was an extremely bitter year,” Karl explained. “The banks were lined with ice. It just wasn’t safe to be out there.”
This section of Daddys Creek is rated a Class III to IV river, depending on the flow. That makes it accessible to a wide variety of paddlers, Karl said.
“It’s something a lot of people can participate in,” he said. “It’s just grown ever since.”
The 2-mile course covers several named rapids, like Rattlesnake with its series of rapids — Spike and Fang — and Rocking Chair.
“Those are the largest, most difficult rapids on the course,” Karl said.
Those are followed by a calm pool that requires the paddler to keep paddling.
“After you get past those first rapids, you’re pretty gassed,” Karl explained. “You’ve been paddling pretty hard for 6 or so minutes.”
After the pool of flatwater where the current slows comes the Dirty Dozen, another series of stacked rapids one after the next.
Times average 16 minutes, but they’ve been as low as 14 minutes.
Some paddlers enjoy doing laps on this section — going from the put-in to the take-out and returning to the top to go again.
Originally intended as a “weekend warrior” event, this year featured prizes for the amateur paddlers. Professionals and people with sponsorships in kayaking were still welcome to join the fun.
“You can come out and you can go fast,” Ashley said. “All in all, I think everyone appreciated that approach. It might be a one-year change. It might not.
“Folks still had a good time.”
In all, there were 14 racers with about 70 people there this year. Some years have recorded crowds of nearly 200 people.
But it can be hard to plan ahead to attend the race.
Daddys Creek — like Clear Creek and the Obed River — is free-flowing. That means paddlers have to watch the weather and be ready to go when the water is right.
“That’s one of the things that make this event difficult to put on,” Karl said. “Most races are held on dam-controlled rivers … They’re predictable. People can say in 2023 that the race date for 2024 is going to be X — and have it guaranteed.
“That is not the case with Daddys Creek.”
Winners were Shawn Feagin in the men’s short division with a time of 16:52 and Meryl Stark in the women’s short division with a time of 20:11.
Best time of the day was from Josh Elder at 16:35.
The race is not only an opportunity to bring the paddling community — and members of the local community — together to enjoy the river, it’s also a time to give back.
The race participants, volunteers and spectators all take part in a trash pick-up at the put-in and take out on the river.
As sponsorships for the race have grown, so have proceeds from drawings held at the race after-party, held at a neighboring property, and the local community has joined in the fun for several years, helping promote the event and raise funds.
Extra money is used for donations to support conservation efforts and increased access for paddlers in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area.
“People like the grassroots aspect of this race,” Ashley said.
Sponsors helped get the event going in the early years with giveaways and items that were auctioned or put up for drawings to raise money to keep the race going. The Whipps note it’s not a money-making endeavor.
But as sponsorships grew, so did revenue. They decided to use the money as a donation to TWRA to support conservation projects and better paddler access.
That cooperation with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has helped expand access to the river for recreational paddlers, Karl said.
Before, paddlers would be prohibited from using the access within the WMA during hunting seasons. Unfortunately, that was also the time of year when water flows were appropriate for kayaking and paddling.
In 2018, TWRA announced Catoosa would be open to paddlers during daylight hours throughout the yea — except during the winter wildlife rest period.
That was the result of several years of work by paddling groups like American Whitewater and the efforts of paddlers like the Whipps and those taking part in Go Fast Day.
“TWRA understood that paddlers are a conservation group. They’re not just thrill seekers — they’re out here to enjoy the beauty of nature and the sport and to help advance conservation in the area,” Karl said.
