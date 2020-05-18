Twenty two ladies showed up to play Monday, May 11, for the back nine of Druid Hills Golf Course.
A short frost delay did not keep the players from shooting great scores. The team with the lowest number of strokes brought in a +2. Congratulations Sandy Inman, Ruth MacAndrew and Salli Lemke for the great round.
The next team consisting of Judy O’Kane, Lee Stotz, and Jean Preski shot 39. In third place, with a round of 40, was the team of Wendy Bernek, Mary Lee Dingee and Karen Warner.
We will be playing Memorial Day at Dorchester on the back nine. Have your putters ready, the game includes low putts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.