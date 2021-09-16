Fighting cancer takes a lot of support.
The folks behind the annual Give Cancer the Birdie Golf Tournament — all survivors themselves — understand those needs. That’s why they donate the proceeds of the Sept. 30 annual tournament at Lake Tansi Golf Course to the Cumberland Medical Center Cancer Patient Support Fund.
“It pays for things insurance doesn’t pay for,” said Linda Carothers, who has headed the tournament for about 10 years.
Carothers helped start the tournament as part of Breast Cancer Awareness. At that time, funds were donated to a national nonprofit organization. Over the years, it great to honor survivors and lost loved ones will all forms of cancer — represented by the color purple — and to help local patients with their needs.
The CMC Cancer Care Fund provides gas cards for patients, home medical supplies, nutrition drinks, informational books, mouthwash and more — all at no cost to the patient. The fund also supports free mammograms for women who do not have insurance coverage.
The tournament also offers an opportunity to advocate for early detection — and several members of the committee are true believers in the importance of early detection.
Chuck Sullins was one of the first men to take part in the tournament. As a 16-year prostate cancer survivor, he understood the importance of advocating for personal health — and seeking answers.
A believer in preventative medicine, Sullins began annual screenings for prostate cancer in his 30s. A test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen in the blood sample. A high reading can indicate prostate cancer.
When his test came back with a reading 50% higher than the year before, it was a red flag to him. However, his doctor said the readings were not outside normal ranges.
“I asked him to send me to a urologist. He said, ‘Oh, you’ll be OK,’” Sullins said.
That didn’t sit well with him. His insurance didn’t require a referral to a specialist, so he told the doctor he wouldn’t be back and made an appointment with a urologist. Fourteen biopsies — tissue samples — were taken. Twelve were positive for prostate cancer.
Sullins, who was diagnosed in Florida, returned to Michigan and researched where to seek treatment. He found Henry Ford Hospital and the Vattikuti Urology Institute. Doctors there recommended surgery, and Henry Ford Hospital was among the first in the nation to offer robot-assisted prostate surgery, a minimally invasive surgery that provided better recovery and outcomes for patients.
The morning of his surgery, the doctor went down to the waiting room where his wife and another patient’s family were waiting. As they prepped Sullins for the surgery a few floors above, the surgeon prayed with them before going to the surgical suite.
The surgery was a success, Sullins said. Though he continues to keep a close watch on his health, he’s been fine since, he said.
Carole Thierry is celebrating 30 years of survivorship after battling breast cancer in 1992.
“My gynecologist wanted me to get a baseline mammogram, and I ignored him,” Thierry said. “The next year, he did what I called the ‘mother guilt trip,’ asking how he would know if there had been any changes.”
She had the mammogram and continued to get annual mammograms. Within a few short years, they were monitoring a spot on one breast.
“It continued to grow. It wasn’t a lump. It was still very small,” Thierry said.
She had a biopsy that had to be sent to the University of Michigan. A week later, she had a diagnosis of breast cancer.
Because her cancer was discovered early, she was able to get a lumpectomy and did not require further treatment.
“I get it checked all the time, and I’m still good to go,” she said.
Mary Vesper grew up in Florida, with red hair, blue eyes and fair skin. She knew she needed to take up regular screenings for skin cancer, but put it off until her siblings started having some malignant spots found. That was about 10 years ago, and she had several basal and squamous cell carcinomas found and removed.
She kept her dermatology appointments after moving to Cumberland County about four years ago. The doctor said there was a spot on her shoulder that didn’t look right. A biopsy found the spot was a malignant melanoma.
Surgery removed the spot with clean edges. She didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation afterward, but she continues to make those regular appointments with her dermatologist.
“As much as I hate going — because I’m always getting something burned or removed — early detection kept that from spreading somewhere else,” Vesper said.
She lost her parents to cancer. Her sister is a breast cancer survivor.
“I’m all for early detection and helping people get access to early detection,” she said.
Carothers was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She chose a bilateral mastectomy which meant she didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation.
“Every day I’m thankful,” she said. “Every day is a good day.
“That’s why this tournament means a lot to me.”
One of the most meaningful part of the tournament for Carothers is the ribbons people can buy to celebrate, remember or support individuals.
“It was amazing to see everyone last year looking for their ribbon,” she said.
They raised $800 just from ribbon sales.
“I would say cancer has touched 95% of the people who participate in the tournament,” said Carothers.
Thierry was passing out bracelets for players.
“Everyone who came up either had cancer and was fighting it, had it and recovered or had a dear friend or family member — every single person,” she said. “They said that’s why they were playing in the tournament.”
The tournament raised $7,500 for the CMC cancer fund. The winners have often donated their winnings back to the cause, as well. Donations are always welcome.
Carothers said they work all year on the tournament. They sell plants, baked goods and crafts. They’ll have a silent auction Sept. 24 at the Thunderbird Recreation Center in Tansi from 4-7 p.m.
Teams can still register for the Sept. 30. It begins at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start. Cost is $65 per person, or $260 for each four-person team.
The tournament fee includes cart, green fees, range balls, special events, flight winners and a celebratory dinner.
Contact Carothers at ltcreporting@frontiernet.net or call 931-788-2184 for more questions or to register, or register at the Lake Tansi Golf Course Pro Shop.
