The Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association leads hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month.
Hikes vary in difficulty and distance, and most hikes will offer both short and long hike options. Hikers can find up-to-date information on planned outings at tennesseetrails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter.
Remember to wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Pack water, lunch and snacks and bring bug spray and sunscreen.
For more information, contact the hike coordinator, Deb, at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or text or call 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Cumberland Trail, North Chickamauga Section, Old Anderson Rd. Trailhead to Barker Camp Trailhead, Lone Oak, TN
This is a join hike with the Upper Cumberland Chapter. The short hike is 4-5 moderate miles in-and-out. The long hike, 9.5 difficult/strenuous miles, will require a car shuttle. The trail follows the creek with cascades and a waterfall with rocky bluffs framing the trail. The group will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool gas fee is $7.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Cumberland Trail, Snoopers Rock, Blowing Wind Falls and Natural Bridge Trails, Prentice Cooper State Forest, Chattanooga, TN
This hike includes a portion of the Grand Canyon of Tennessee, where the Tennessee River cuts a 1,000-foot gorge through the Cumberland Plateau. Hikers will first visit the large, wide vista at Snoopers Rock within the state forest, with an amazing panoramic view of the river gorge. The long hike is 8 miles, moderate, in-and-out hike to all three features. The short hike, 6 miles, moderate, will be from Snoopers Rock to Blowing Wind waterfall and back.
The group will leave from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., at 7:30 a.m. Carpool gas fee is $8.
Saturday, Oct. 29 — Virgin Falls State Natural Area, Sparta, TN
Choose from a short hike of five moderate miles to Big Laurel Falls and back or the long hike, 9-mile strenuous, to the 110-foot tall Virgin Falls. The trail descends around 900 feet in elevation along a path that in many areas is rocky with uneven footing. The long hike will pass Big Branch Falls, Big Laurel Falls and Sheep Cave Falls. There is a stream crossing, and the water may be high so bring water shoes. The group will leave from Tractor Supply, 135 Highland Square, off West Ave., at 7:30 a.m.
