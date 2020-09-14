The Golf Capital Junior Tour is proud to present their second annual Par 3 league beginning Saturday, Sept. 26.
The league is designed to offer junior golfers the opportunity to gain experience in competitive golf during the fall, in a fun and supportive environment.
Participants will register in one of four divisions and have access to a total of three tournaments being played. All 15-year-old players will play in a COED division, and age on Oct. 10 determines a player’s division.
All par 3 tournaments are nine-hole stroke play events, and caddies are permitted for each division. Information about the Par 3 league will be posted on Facebook at Crossville Junior Golf.
USGA Rules govern play with the exception of local rules, and the maximum score a golfer can make on a hole is 7
Lift, clean and place is in effect through the general area (one grip length).
Spectators must remain at least 20 yards from the golfers at all times, and players can be shuttled between holes.
The individual tournament fee is $13 per competition.
The league kicks off at Heatherhurst at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 before going to Lake Tansi on Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10 will see the league travel to Fall Creek Falls with a 2 p.m. start.
Any player who is scheduled to play in a tournament and fails to show without notifying the tournament director in advance will be charged a $5 dollar processing fee. Fee will be added to the next tournament entry fee the player participates in.
For additional information, email pingputter2@gmail.com or call Randy Herring at 931-248-2248.
