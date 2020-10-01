Nineteen players teed it up recently in the Golf Capital Junior Tour Mini Masters Par 3 Tour event held at Fairfield Glade’s Heatherhurst Golf Course.
Division winners include Landon Raines of Monterey and runner-up Drake Scarbrough of Crossville in the 12-14 year old boys contest.
Crossville’s Sarah Bass won the girls 12-14 year old division, followed by runner-up Kaycee Ludick of Byrdstown.
Boys 9-11 winner was Landry Moses of Algood, followed by runner-up Liam Fuentes of Crossville.
Girls 9-11 winner was Molly Bass of Crossville.
In the 8 and under division, Crossville’s Finn Vanwinkle brought home gold.
Runner up was Tucker Vance, also of Crossville.
Registration for the next event, to he held at Lake Tansi on Oct. 3, is still open.
Contact Randy Herring at 931-248-2248.
