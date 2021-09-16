No. 11 Florida and No. 1 Alabama will trade out their usual December meeting in Atlanta for a September meeting in the Swamp Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
“This is the SEC opener for us against a top-10 Florida team who we have a tremendous amount of respect for,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “We’re obviously looking forward to that challenge on the road in a difficult place to play.”
The teams faced off less than a year ago in the SEC championship game where the Tide defeated the Gators 52-46.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen’s Gator team is excited for the opportunity to welcome Alabama to the Swamp.
“It’s always fun,” Mullen said. “You always want to challenge yourself against the best. This is a great opportunity for us to go ahead and challenge the No. 1 team in the country, and see where we’re at right now as a team this year. I love these; these games are fun for me. You get the opportunity to go out there and go play in an unbelievable environment against an unbelievable team, the crowd going crazy. This is what it’s all about. This is why we do this.”
Facing Florida in Gainesville rather than Atlanta at the SEC championship game presents a challenge for Alabama. It will also be the first true road start for Tide QB Bryce Young, though he started in Alabama’s neutral-site victory vs. Miami in Atlanta week one.
“We got a little taste of that in Atlanta, even though it wasn’t the crowd noise we’ll have this week,” Saban said. “We’ve got to play with poise; that’s one thing Bryce has done. He’s been able to keep his poise and stay focused. It’s the entire offense that has to keep its poise.”
The opportunity to host Alabama is a great one for Mullen and the Gators.
“You don’t need a lot of motivation,” he said. “If you need me to motivate you to play in this game, then you’re a little messed up. This is a big game; this is why you come to Florida to play in big games and play in these top matchups.”
Saban and Mullen have faced off nine times through the years, with Mullen coaching at both Mississippi State and Florida. Saban holds a flawless 9-0 record against Mullen.
“Dan Mullen has done a great job wherever he’s been the coach,” Saban said. “He has some really talented guys on offense.”
Florida rolls into Saturday’s contest utilizing a two-quarterback system featuring Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, both of whom are capable of attacking the Crimson Tide defense in numerous ways.
“I don’t think you prepare differently,” Saban said. “Both guys have ability to make plays passing, and they run the same quarterback runs with both guys. They’re both very talented in both areas.”
Alabama is a 15-point road favorite and is looking to extend their winning streak vs. Florida to eight games, with four of those wins coming in the SEC championship game.
