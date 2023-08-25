Carey Garrison doesn’t really want to talk about it much.
The Crossville native is on the brink of doing something few people in the world ever get to do, but she is not much about talking about herself.
Carey currently ranks in the top 5 of candidates to make the USA Women’s Olympic Shooting Team.
“Two competitions determine the Olympic team. We competed in Hillsdale, MI, in May and the final one will be in Tucson in March,” said Carey. “The top two women will make the Olympic team. I am third or fourth right now, and I am five points out of second.
“It is not easy to handle the pressure. I am naturally a worrier, but I am a Christian and I have to put my faith in Him. He’s going to work things out for my good, no matter what happens.”
Carey, the daughter of Patrick and Heather Garrison, has reason to be a little anxious about making the Olympic shooting team. She is one of the premier shooters in the country and on the national level, and one of the favorites to nab one of the two spots on the Olympic roster. That’s a lot for someone that just graduated high school.
Her love of shooting started at a very young age. It was, Carey said, part of the family business.
“My family owns a hunting lodge here in Crossville, so I have always been around guns, hunting,” said Garrison, 18. “When I was 8, my older cousin started getting in competitive shooting. I went and gave it a try, and I automatically just clicked with it.”
Carey started shooting a .12 gauge shotgun, which actually makes her laugh when she thinks about it because she says the gun she shoots with the national team has less kick.
After going solo in the shooting world for a while, her dad picked the sport up, too, and the duo are almost inseparable.
“My dad and I started together and really got into shooting,” Carey said. “It was hard to learn the practice schedules and just how different the practices were compared to the competitions. Then, I had to start learning the mental side of it. It was different than anything I had ever done, so it was good to have someone there to help me.”
Carey laughed that even though her dad is a pretty good shooter, she still has to show him who’s boss on the range every now and then.
“It is so cool to be able to share my shooting experience with my dad,” Carey said. “I think that has been something that’s helped me shoot better.. A lot of the people I compete with have to go it alone. But my dad is with me every step of the way, every competition. It is so much fun and I know he wants the best for me.”
Carey sharpened her skills with local shooting teams before connecting with the national team. She shot for region and state titles and in 2015, she won her first Scholastic Clay Target Program national shooting championship. It was one of 24 titles to her credit.
“The first one is the one I am most proud of because I never knew I could compete at that level,” Carey said. “That was kind of the turning point for me because that was when I thought I might be able to do something with this shooting thing.”
Carey took shooting to the next level in 2016 when she tried out for the USA Shooting Team in the Olympic Trap discipline. She was the youngest, and is likely still the youngest, person to make the team at ripe age of 12.
“I told my dad after we got done with the tryouts that my face wss hurting because I had been smiling so much,’ she said. “It was an incredible feeling and nothing has lived up to that since. It changed my life and has opened up so many doors for me.”
Olympic trap is similar to skeet shooting. There are 15 machines in front of a shooter during the competition. The birds can come flying out of any of those machines at any time and at any angle. The birds are moving 60-70 miles per hour.
“There are a lot of things people think about when they compete,” Carey said. “I think people think the bird is moving so fast and they rush their shot. You actually need to slow down and allow yourself time to look at the target before you move to it. Shooting is 90% mental. No one has ever mastered Olympic trap.”
Since she joined USA Shooting, Carey has shot literally around the world. In the United States, she has competed in Colorado Springs, Tucson, Hillsdale, MI, West Palm Beach, FL, and Kerrville, TX. On the world level, she has competed in contests in Italy, Germany, Austria, Japan, South Korea, Dubai, France and Qatar.
Now, Carey’s focus is on the one competition she hasn’t shot at yet – the Olympics.
“I think I have all the fundamentals I need to be successful. I think it is going to come down to how far I can push myself to overcome the mental obstacles,” Carey said. “I tell everyone it will be more difficult to make the USA team than it will be to win an Olympic medal. These ladies are so good.”
And Carey said she has, reluctantly, let herself think about what it would be like if she actually does make the Olympic team.
“I genuinely believe it would be such a cool moment for dad if I made the Olympic team,” Carey said. “He always tells me he feels every miss as much as I do. He cares as much as I do, so I think it would mean the world to him if I qualify for the Olympics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.