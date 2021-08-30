The Josh Heupel era officially kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, as Tennessee hosts Bowling Green under the lights of Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. CDT.
Tennessee has been on the practice field for almost a month in preparation for week one.
“We’ve got a lot of work (to do). We will balance it, and we do that during the course of the season, too,” Heupel said. “I think good teams continue to get better as you go through the season, and a part of that is still continuing to work on your fundamentals, your technique by position, but then get some good-on-good work as well during the course of the season. I think it’s imperative that you do that inside your program.”
Heupel has not named a starting quarterback yet as the position sbattle between Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey continues.
Tennessee enters as a 34-point favorite over the Falcons, who went 0-5 in the MAC last season.
Tickets are available for fans interested at www.AllVols.com.
