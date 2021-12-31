Stone Memorial’s appearance in Maryville’s Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament championship didn’t go as planned Thursday evening, as the Panthers fell to Fulton, 70-54.
The Falcons used suffocating defense early on to take a 20-7 first-quarter lead over SMHS.
That lead grew to 36-19 by halftime behind continued strong defense from Fulton.
Stone Memorial got no closer in the second half as the Falcons won by a final score of 70-54.
SMHS was led in defeat by freshman Cade Capps, who scored 21 points. Senior Dylan Whittenburg followed with 12, while Matthew Bilbrey had 11.
Stone Memorial sits at 6-6 overall and returns to the court tonight at White County in District 7AAA action.
Stone Memorial (54): Cade Capps 21, Dylan Whittenburg 12, Matthew Bilbrey 11, Blake Holt 2, Jayden Eldridge 2, Preston Mayberry 2, Conner Bowman 2, Nathan Houston 2
