The pedal boats at Cumberland Mountain State Park were old and looking shabby so the Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park purchased two new ones, which arrived July 27.
They are four-seater and great exercise. The boat dock has a launch ramp for your kayak or fishing boat or you can rent at the park various boats such as fishing boat with electric motor (or bring your motor and rent their boat), canoe, kayak, two-man kayak, paddle board and pedal boats.
The prices vary per boat type from $6-$11 an hour. Prices are available at tnstateparks.com/parks/cumberland-mountain or call the office for information at 931-484-6138.
Pedal boats are $6 per hour and can be rented for four hours.
For information about the Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park see our Facebook page cmspfriends or email Friends.CMSP@gmail.com.
