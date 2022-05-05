Friends of the Trails is excited to announce Hike Fest 2022, an event fundraiser for the week of May 28-June 4, leading up to a celebration of National Trails Day.
The week-long event will conclude with a final group hike at Soldiers Beach Trail at Crossville’s Meadow Park Lake and picnic on Saturday, June 4.
Proceeds will benefit FOTT and a local charity.
For $5, hikers can register to participate in Hike Fest, choose their total distance, complete hikes from a list of suggested trails, hike as often as they can during the week, and meet their personal challenge goals. Children age 12 and under can participate for free.
Registration opens May 1. More details and registration are available at crossvilletrails.com/hikefest/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.