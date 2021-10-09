CCHSLAFB-24.JPG

A 13-point first half deficit didn't phase the Cumberland County Jets Friday night as they surged in the second half to defeat Livingston Academy, 43-20.

The win is the first region victory for CCHS since the last game of the 2016 season.

Cumberland County junior Marcus Pedde had two interceptions, one being a pick-six for the Jet defense.

Jet receiver Treven McGhee had three touchdown receptions in the victory.

More coming from the game, including photos and highlights, to www.crossville-chronicle.com

Tags

Trending Video