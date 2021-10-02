Friday's clash of Crossville region foes went to the homestanding Stone Memorial Panthers, as they defeated the visiting Cumberland County Jets 21-9 in high school football action.
Bryant Carter, Bear Eldridge and Kaleb Flowers found the end zone for SMHS while Colin Brown rushed in CCHS' TD.
Stone Memorial improves to 5-2 overall on the season while Cumberland County drops to 3-4.
More on the game, including photo albums and video highlights, coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.
