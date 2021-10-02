Web.jpg

SMHS' Bear Eldridge, 9, reacts to a play against Cumberland County.

Friday's clash of Crossville region foes went to the homestanding Stone Memorial Panthers, as they defeated the visiting Cumberland County Jets 21-9 in high school football action.

Bryant Carter, Bear Eldridge and Kaleb Flowers found the end zone for SMHS while Colin Brown rushed in CCHS' TD.

Stone Memorial improves to 5-2 overall on the season while Cumberland County drops to 3-4.

More on the game, including photo albums and video highlights, coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle.

