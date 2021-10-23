Friday night football was full of drama for both Crossville teams, both of which overcame adversity for a victory. Stone Memorial won at Kingston, 34-33, while Cumberland County defeated Jackson County 20-16 on homecoming.
At Kingston, SMHS QB Hunter Heavilon hit Kaleb Flowers on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining to tie the game at 33 points each. Panther kicker Ethan Lynch hit the game-winning extra-point on the ensuing PAT. Kingston had a chance at a game-winning 33-yard field goal, but missed it wide left.
The Panthers are 6-3 overall and host DeKalb County next week.
CCHS held off a dramatic late Jackson County run while overcoming a 10-0 first-half deficit for the victory. Jet quarterback Braden Tollett threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 64-yard strike to Logan Weaver.
The Jets are currently 5-4 overall and host Macon County next week.
More coming from both games to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
