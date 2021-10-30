The 2021 high school football regular season came to a close Friday night as both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial fell in region contests.
Cumberland County played their final home game of the season against Macon County, where they were defeated 44-10.
The Jets finish the regular season at 5-5 overall and will play their last game of 2021 next Thursday at Sequoyah. CCHS didn't qualify for the playoffs this year, and may schedule an 11th game in place of a playoff game.
Across town, Stone Memorial fell in overtime to DeKalb County, 21-20. The Panthers finish the regular season at 6-4 overall and travel to Red Bank for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs next week.
More coming from both games to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
