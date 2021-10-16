The Stone Memorial Panthers fell in a close Region 4-4A football contest at Macon County on Friday, 21-19.
The loss drops SMHS to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Stone Memorial jumped on the board first as Jake Shada rushed in a 21-yard touchdown. Ethan Lynch's extra point made it 7-0 Panthers with 5:24 left in the first period.
Macon County tied the game on their next possession. Stone Memorial then retook a 13-7 lead with 8:25 left until halftime as QB Hunter Heavilon hit WR Kaleb Flowers on a 16-yard TD throw.
Macon County found the end zone with 14 seconds before halftime to take a 14-13 lead into the locker room.
The Tigers scored once in the second half with 5:56 left in the third quarter to take a 21-13 lead.
SMHS got on the board with 7:25 remaining as Bryant Carter took a Heavilon pass 86 yards to the end zone for a score. The two-point conversion ultimately failed, making the final score 21-19.
More game content coming online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.