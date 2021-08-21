The Cumberland County Jets got 2021 started in dominant fashion as they defeated Whitwell, 35-0, behind a historic performance from running back Colin Brown.
Brown tallied 275 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead CCHS to their first win since 2016.
At Lenoir City, Stone Memorial fell in a shootout against the Class 5A Lenoir City Panthers, 42-28.
More content from both games coming to www.crossville-chronicle.com and in the Tuesday Crossville Chronicle.
