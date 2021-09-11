Crossville went undefeated Friday night as both the Cumberland County Jets and Stone Memorial Panthers were victorious in their home non-region games.
At Jet Stadium, CCHS used a lights-out defensive performance to defeat Lenoir City, 17-7. Jaime Perez nailed a first-half field goal to put Cumberland County up 3-0 at the break.
Ryan Dowlen found the end zone in the third quarter to push the CCHS lead to 10-0 before Lenoir City answered to make it 10-7 midway through the fourth.
Cumberland County put the nail in the coffin via a 79-yard touchdown pass from Braden Tollett to Treven McGhee, making the final score 17-7.
CCHS improves to 2-2 overall this season with the win, and the victory was their first at home since 2016.
Across town at Panther Stadium, coach Derik Samber's squad won a heavyweight defensive clash with Monterey, 7-6.
SMHS QB Hunter Heavilon connected with WR Chris Hannah for a Panther touchdown in the second quarter to put Stone Memorial ahead 7-0 at halftime.
Monterey scored in the third quarter but missed on their PAT to trail 7-6 going into the fourth quarter, where Stone Memorial held on to win by a final of 7-6.
SMHS is currently 3-1 overall.
More coming from both games at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
