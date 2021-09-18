It wasn't Crossville's night as both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County fell in Region 4-4A football action on Friday.
Cumberland County hit the road to DeKalb County, where the Tigers won 35-10 against the Jets. Ryan Dowlen found the end zone for CCHS along with a Jaime Perez field goal.
The Jets fall to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Region 4-4A play.
Stone Memorial faced Class 4A No. 10 Upperman at Tennessee Tech University, where the Bees defeated SMHS 27-9. Hunter Heavilon connected with Kaleb Flowers on an 80-yard touchdown throw for Stone Memorial's lone TD.
Stone Memorial falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 4-4A play.
More coming online from both games.
