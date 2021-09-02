Region 4-4A play kicks off Friday for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they take on Livingston Academy.
“Livingston’s always going to be well-coached and tough to beat,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “The first region game is always huge. Our kids played pretty well against East Ridge in our first home game. We’re going to have to carry that momentum onto the road to play Livingston.”
Friday’s contest will not take place in Livingston, however, as the school is in the process of building a new football stadium. The Wildcats are playing their home games at Tennessee Tech University’s Tucker Stadium.
“I hope our crowd takes advantage of that,” Samber said. “That’s obviously a cool setting to see our young men play ball; on a college field and campus. I hope our boys play up to that stage.
“It’s a neat atmosphere, and I appreciate TTU coach Dewayne Alexander for allowing Livingston to do that.”
Stone Memorial enters the contest at 1-1 overall and defeated East Ridge 47-21 last Friday.
Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon, running back Blayton Flowers and Houston Woody each rushed for two touchdowns in the win.
Despite the offensive success, Samber wants to see improvements in the passing game this Friday.
“With a hurricane coming through, it’s a rough week to work on the passing game,” he said. “We’ve got to be more effective there. We were really balanced week one, but have to be more efficient throwing the ball.”
Livingston Academy enters Friday’s contest 0-2 overall with losses to White County and Cookeville. The Wildcats are in a rare rebuilding season under first-year head coach Dale Flatt, but that doesn’t change the intensity of the rivalry with SMHS.
“We had a heck of a game when I got here in 2018, and they got the best of us the past two years,” Samber said. “I think it’s a fresh start for them this year.”
The Wildcats are young this year and work out of the spread offensively. Livingston Academy works through the air, throwing almost 70% of the time behind quarterback Brodey Coffee.
Defensively, the Wildcats line up primarily in a 50 or 5-2 and man up across the board.
Stone Memorial vs. Livingston Academy at Tennessee Tech University is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Photos, video, recap and more will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com. Live updates will be posted from @CrossvilleGoose.
